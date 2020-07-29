Arjun Kapoor Pens His Thoughts About Pandemic, Says 'want Clarity Before We Lose Sanity'

On Tuesday night Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted a selfie of himself in which he looked concerned. With the selfie, he penned down a lengthy caption and expressed his views about the pandemic. Check out Arjun's poem here:

Arjun wrote, "Another day & we pray

Will they find a cure, we’re so unsure

We want clarity before we lose our sanity

To fight we stay away from each other it’s unorthodox

This life this universe as we speak is a paradox

One thing is clear for us to survive, we need to embrace this reality so we can thrive

Someday this will be over like a bad dream, that day it will be upon us the human race to rise & redeem."

Arjun Kapoor's Instagram post

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone Carry Quirky Handbags With Style; See Pics

Meanwhile, as Mubarakan clocked three years on July 28, Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday, took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback video and recalled shooting for the film. Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun Kapoor posted a video that sees him rehearsing on the beats of his song, Hawa Hawa from Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Scrolling through my phone and look what I found. Miss dancing on Hawa Hawa. 3 years of Mubarakan."

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor celebrates 3 years of 'Mubarakan', says he misses dancing on 'Hawa Hawa' song

The entire team of Mubarakan teamed up for a video conference on Tuesday night. Actors Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty, along with director Anees Bazmee, and many others joined the session. After Anil Kapoor posted a screenshot of the same, Arjun later reposted it on his Instagram story.

Also Read | John Abraham roped in for Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh starrer cross-border flick

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun was last seen in Panipat, opposite Kriti Sanon. There were reports suggesting that the actor would be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villian 2. However, recently, a source close to an entertainment portal confirmed that Arjun has denied the news of being part of Ek Villian 2.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will be seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the flick. Due to the pandemic, the makers of the film pushed the release date of the film. Arjun is also roped in opposite Rakul Preet Singh for a yet-to-be-titled rom-com.

Also Read | Remember When Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Rocked Dance Floor At Latter's Reception? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.