Rhea Chakraborty Attacks Sushant's Father's FIR; Claims 'no Cognisable Offence' In SC Note

Rhea Chakraborty's representatives at the Supreme Court hearing on Tuesday have filed their written submission on her behalf as ordered by the apex court. In her submission, the actor has alleged that the FIR filed by Sushant's father on July 25 at Patna has baseless allegations and that none of the offences listed in the FIR are cognizable. She has argued in her response to the Supreme Court that the statements in the FIR do not link any alleged action to the actor's alleged suicide.

Read | ED may question Sushant Singh Rajput's housekeeping staff, keen on ones hired by Rhea

Rhea's attempt to trash family FIR

Rhea has also made a claim that the FIR has contradictions within itself and that "the very registration of an FIR basis such contrary facts and baseless allegations without any substance demonstrate the illegality of the entire process". She has pointed out the allegation of wrongfully restraining Sushant in his house by medicating him and cutting him off from his family, and contrasted it with the statement that claimed Sushant's sister stayed with him immediately prior to his alleged suicide on June 14.

Read | Named in Sushant's diary, friend 'PD' confirms all aspirations; damns 'suicide' & Rhea

Sushant's father KK Singh had also stated in the FIR that his son's supposedly live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had left his house with all his financial and medical records on June 8. However, the Supreme Court of India is expected to pronounce its verdict soon after it gains cognizance of all reports submitted by the representative parties during its hearing on August 11.

Rhea repeats 'political pressure', 'no jurisdiction' arguments

Also in the written submission accessed by Republic, Rhea Chakraborty has also continued to claim that political pressure has resulted in Section 179 of the CrPC being misconstrued to usurp jurisdiction, repeating that the transfer of the investigation at the behest of the Bihar police is wholly without any jurisdiction.

Read | Bihar alleges political pressure on Mumbai police over Sushant; exposes Rhea in note to SC

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has recorded statements of nine persons in the investigation of the money laundering case linked to the First Information Report registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. This includes Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR, her father and brother, Sushant’s former managers Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, his and Rhea’s chartered accountants, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh.

Read | 'Eventually, you had to message Rhea for Sushant's availability': Friend PD reveals effect

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.