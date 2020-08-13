ED May Question Sushant Singh Rajput's Housekeeping Staff, Keen On Ones Hired By Rhea

In the latest development in the Enforcement Directorate's probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, staff members in the late actor's apartment are likely to be quizzed by the central agency on Thursday. Sources have informed that ED might question the house-help and support staff, specifically ones hired by Rhea Chakraborty. The details provided by the staff in their statements are likely to be tallied with those of Rhea, her family, Siddharth Pithani and the CAs.

The Enforcement Directorate has recorded statements of nine persons in the investigation of the money laundering case linked to the First Information Report registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh. This includes Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR, her father and brother, Sushant’s former managers Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, his and Rhea’s chartered accountants, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant’s sister Mitu Singh. Pithani was questioned the longest, for about 15 hours.

As per sources, the ED is currently analysing the statements of Rhea Chakraborty (questioned twice), Showik Chakraborty (thrice), Inderjit Chrakraborty, (twice), Shruti Modi (thrice), Siddharth Pithani (twice), Samuel Miranda (twice), CA Ritesh Shah (twice), CA Sandeep Shridhar (once).

The investigating agency will be matching the statements with the documents they have received in the investigation. They have received the submissions of two property documents, the statements of two bank accounts and income tax records of Rhea. The officials are also going through the cheque transactions made by Showik. As per sources, the next round of questioning will be decided after the statements and documents are examined.

