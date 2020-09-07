Rhea Chakraborty Facing 2 Rounds Of NCB Grilling; Showik-Miranda-Dipesh Combos Intriguing

With Rhea Chakraborty at the Narcotics Control Bureau's Office for day 2 of investigation, Republic TV has learnt that she will face two rounds of interrogation by the agency.

According to sources, first, Rhea will be confronted with brother Showik and Samuel Miranda who are already in NCB's custody. A joint interrogation will take place with the trio. Then, Rhea will be confronted with Dipesh Sawant, who is also under NCB's custody till September 9. A face to face interrogation will occur between Rhea and Dipesh as well.

Rhea likely to be arrested?

Earlier in the day, top NCB sources said that prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the agency in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Rhea responded to the NCB saying that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

Notably, alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani who was under examination for questioning on Sunday has been officially arrested by NCB, sources said. In the search at Keshwani’s residence, officials seized 590gm of hashish, 0.64gm of LSD sheets, 304gm of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and Rs 1,85,200 and 5000 Indonesian rupiahs.

On Saturday, Showik Chakraborty at the NCB's office allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers. A Mumbai court gave the custody of both to the NCB till September 9. Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested by the NCB in the same case.

NCB forms SIT to probe drug angle

As per sources, the NCB formed an SIT a few days ago to probe the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The agency is actively probing the conspiracy angle, the drug syndicate and Rhea's role in the case, based on evidence. The SIT was formed on the basis of the complaint lodged by the Delhi NCB under which Rhea has been named as the main accused

