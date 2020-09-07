In Sushant Case, Sandip Ssingh Disputes Rhea Chakraborty's Drugs Claim; Denies Knowing Her

Making his first appearance after a significant period of laying low on Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s self-proclaimed friend Sandip Ssingh said that he has never met prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, nor does he have her contact number. Ssingh also pointed out the interviews given by Rhea where she had denied knowing him.

Further commenting on the drug angle that has emerged in the case, Sandip Ssingh said that Sushant never consumed drugs, in contrast to Rhea Chakraborty's claims that he was taking them for a variety of purposes, and that she was merely arranging for him, which Sushant's family termed as slander. "Rhea is giving her version of the details in the interview, we should let the authorities decide," he added. Meanwhile, sources have informed that Rhea Chakraborty has admitted to 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Proof and evidence against Rhea in a large number of mobile phones has also been seized by the NCB, inform sources. On Monday, Rhea will be confronted with more evidence, and has arrived at the NCB for questioning.

Sandip Ssingh, whose active role in orchestrating the events immediately after the late actor's death had raised suspicions, defended his claim on why he did not meet Sushant for the past one year. Sandip, who emerged after a significant period of time to speak quite copiously to the media, said Sushant was busy with Chhichhore and other projects whereas he was busy with Modi biopic and its promotion. "What's the logic that I was not in contact with him?" he asked while speaking to news agency ANI.

'I told CBI everything'

"Many are not even in contact with their school friends. What's wrong in that? I had sent him a message during the lockdown, 'Bhai?' which was not delivered as his number had changed," he said. The filmmaker said that the people who are levelling allegations against him should answer why they didn’t go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news (of his death) or to his funeral. "Why didn't they stand with the family?" he asked.

Sandip Ssingh also confirmed that the CBI team has indeed called him and asked about the sequence of the events on June 14 and 15. "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI inquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience and trust the CBI," the filmmaker said.

Ssingh aid that the whole country is "analysing me and judging me without any proof" adding that he feels that the people will themselves "punish" him as they have declared him a "convict." A number of questions about his involvement remain unanswered.

