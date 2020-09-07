Rhea Chakraborty Likely To Be Arrested By NCB Within 48 Hours; Another Peddler Nabbed

In the fast-paced developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, top NCB sources have said that prime accused Rhea Chakraborty will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Rhea responded to NCB saying that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters on Sunday that Rhea will be called for interrogation again on Monday and she duly arrived at 9:33 AM. Additionally, at 10 pm on Sunday night, Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the NCB following further inputs and is said to have undergone another night of grilling.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Reaches NCB Office, Sandip Ssingh Breaks Silence

As per inputs, on day 2, Rhea Chakraborty is to be confronted with Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in a three-way joint interrogation. She will then be confronted face-to-face with Dipesh Sawant

READ | 'We Promised Each Other': Sushant's Sister Shweta's Heartbreaking Lament & A New Promise

Drug Peddler arrested

In the latest development, alleged drug peddler Anuj Keshwani who was under examination for questioning on Sunday, is officially arrested by NCB, sources said. Keshwani was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Kaizen Ebrahim, who was arrested on Friday.

“During interrogation, Ebrahim confessed that he used to buy drugs from Keshwani,” said KPS Malhotra, deputy director of NCB.

In the search at Keshwani’s residence, officials seized 590gm of hashish, 0.64gm of LSD sheets, 304gm of marijuana, including imported marijuana joints and capsules, and Rs 1,85,200 and 5000 Indonesian rupiahs.

“The quantity can be termed commercial under the NDPS Act,” said an official.

On Friday, the NCB raided Rhea Chakraborty's residence based on the 'mountain of evidence' that surfaced following her WhatsApp chats with alleged drug dealers in the city. Chats from Rhea's WhatsApp group with brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant where she was seen discussing 'buds' amongst other drugs with the group members, were accessed.

The NCB got the custody of Samuel Miranda and Showik after they were produced in court on Saturday. This came as Showik on Friday confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister Rhea Chakraborty and was also in regular contact with drug peddlers. The NCB team on Friday had collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

READ | NCB Probe Timeline: From Conducting Raids To Arresting Showik Chakraborty & Summoning Rhea

READ | In Sushant Case, Sandip Ssingh Disputes Rhea Chakraborty's Drugs Claim; Denies Knowing Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.