NCB To Grill Rhea Chakraborty On Day 2 Of Interrogation, More Evidence Gathered: Sources

Following the arrest of Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the NCB summoned Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday, to probe her alleged role in the procurement of drugs. As per sources, during her interrogation on Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty admitted her role in drug procurement and reportedly confessed that she cannot question the evidence presented against her. However, due to her late arrival on Sunday, NCB officials said they could not complete their investigation and have summoned her again on Monday.

NCB Deputy Director General (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters outside the agency's office later that Rhea will be called again on Monday for questioning and recording of her statement like today. The DDG said, "She has been called back again tomorrow for taking her statement. Tomorrow we will continue the process again."

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates: Rhea Summoned By NCB Again, Admits To 'drug Angle'

As per sources, the NCB has gathered large evidence against Rhea Chakraborty in the mobile phones it has seized so far. The NCB is set to present more evidence before Rhea during the interrogation on Monday. The investigating agency has also arrested Rhea's bother - Showik Chakraborty and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staff manager - Samuel Miranda, in their alleged involvement in procuring drugs.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty 'ready For Arrest & Consequences if Loving Someone's A Crime': Her Lawyer

On Saturday, Showik Chakraborty at the NCB's office allegedly confessed that he had procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - Rhea Chakraborty. Moreover, Showik claimed that Rhea had asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs, adding that he was in contact with several other drug peddlers. A Mumbai court gave the custody of both to the NCB till September 9. Sushant Singh Rajput's staff member Dipesh Sawant has also been arrested by the NCB in the same case.

READ | Kangana Vs Raut Faceoff: 'Queen' Actor Hits Back, Says, 'You Are Not Maharashtra'

'Rhea ready for arrest'

Issuing a statement on summons by the NCB, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde stated that she is ready for arrest and labelled the probe in the investigation as a 'Witch Hunt.' The statement further said that Rhea is innocent and therefore she has not approached any court for anticipatory bail.

"Rhea Chakraborty is ready for arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, she has not approached any court for an anticipatory bail in all the cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED, and NCB," Rhea's lawyer stated.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Arrives At NCB For Questioning Amid Heavy Mumbai Police Deployment; WATCH