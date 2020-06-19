Rhea Chakraborty Interrogated On Sushant's Death, Jitendra Kumar On Nepotism & More

Today, on June 19, 2020, Jitendra Kumar discussed the problem of nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, one of Rhea Kapoor's good friends unexpectedly passed away. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Jitendra Kumar Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Gives Examples Of Amitabh, Naseeruddin

Also Read | Sonu Sood Sends Migrants Stuck In Mumbai To Dehradun

In an interview with a leading daily, actor Jitendra Kumar discussed Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. During his interview, Jitendra Kumar also talked about the ongoing problem of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. According to Jitendra Kumar, nepotism exists in every single industry, not just Bollywood. The actor further stated that there were many stars who became famous while still being outsiders. He then cited actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Has A Humble Response To Fan On #boycottstarkids; Read Here

Also Read | When John Cena Posted Sushant Singh Rajput's Pic With Armymen & Actor Had Fun Response

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many netizens are taking to social media to share #boycottstarkids. Responding to one such netizen, Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan wrote that he wanted to achieve success not through his father's name, but through his own hard work and effort. Further, he also talked about the downside of being a star kid, as there was constant pressure that you had to deal with.

Rhea Chakraborty Was Asked To Stay Away From Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty was recently interrogated regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interrogation, Rhea revealed that she was in a romantic relationship with Sushant. She even claimed that she was aware of the Sushant Singh Rajput's mental illness. Moreover, Rhea Chakraborty added that she was unable to attend Sushant's funeral due to the restrictions placed on the funeral home.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Had To Endure "emotional Lynching" For Confronting Media, Watch

Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away: Actor Pays Tribute With A Rare Photo Of His Mom Uzma

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Ali Fazal even shared this news with his fans on social media. Paying tribute to his late mother, Ali Fazal even shared a rare photo of her on social media.

Rhea Kapoor Mourns Demise Of Good Friend, Says 'Wish You Called More Often'

Today, on June 19, 2020, Rhea Kapoor's close friend, Parker Bagley, passed away. Rhea shared the news of his death on her official social media page. She even penned down a heartfelt and emotional note for her late friend.

Also Read | 'Supernova': Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Goosebumps-worthy Poem For Sushant Singh Rajput

[Promo from Rhea Chakraborty and Jitendra Kumar Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.