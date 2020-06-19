Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Had To Endure "emotional Lynching" For Confronting Media, Watch

Sushant Singh's Rajput's death has not only left the film fraternity but also the netizens in a state of shock. However, Bollywood seems divided on the opinion that Sushant's suicide was a result of the nepotism in Bollywood and unable to land projects. After director Abhishek Kapoor, recently, Kangana Ranaut posted a video on Instagram where she talked about the emotional lynching that she had to go through at the hands of the media.

Kangana Ranaut posts a video titled "Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching"

In Kangana Ranaut's video, the actor reveals that after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a lot of facts have come forward. After talking about the troubles faced by the late actor, she also opened up about the "emotional lynching" that she endured at the hands of the media. Adding a caption to the video, she wrote, "Emotional, psychological, and mental lynching

on an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated?".

Kangana Ranaut reveals in the video that, the "movie mafia" had contacts with journalists who call "mental, emotional, psychological lynching" as journalism. Kangana also refers to the time when she had spoken against a journalist. She revealed that very night, four senior journalists had formed a guild against her and called for a ban on her upcoming movie. Kangana had tried to take legal action, but after a month when her film finally released, they vanished.

Kangana Ranaut then explains the concept of "Blind item" where someone's name is not mentioned directly but they are addressed through their physical attributes. In such a case, while someone knows it is they who are being talked about, they cannot take any legal action against the publication. Referring to the above incident, Kangana said that around 3000 journalists of the country had ganged up against her. But when things quieted down after the release of her movie and people seemed to have forgotten about it.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut also cited the words of Abhishek Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's director in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath. He had said that Sushant's suicide was a "systematic dismantling of a fragile mind". Kangana also quoted Ankita Lokhande's words and revealed the latter had said Sushant was not able to handle the social humiliations and disrespect hurled towards him.

Kangana Ranaut had also questioned the prevalence of nepotism in Bollywood. She said why such negative things are never written about the "nepo kids". She ended her video saying that such things might one day harm the netizens and their kins and only then will they understand what others go through.

