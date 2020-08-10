Rhea Kapoor Declares Her Dad Anil Kapoor Can ‘have It All’ By Sharing An Epic 2020 Meme

Rhea Kapoor recently took to her Instagram story to share her version of the 2020 challenge viral meme. It featured none other than her father Anil Kapoor. She also declared through the meme that her father can 'have it all'.

Rhea Kapoor shares a 2020 meme featuring her father Anil Kapoor

Talking about Rhea's 2020 challenge, she shared different pictures of her father working out rigorously. From the months, January to September, one can see the Ram Lakhan actor exercising beyond his limits. Rhea captioned the picture saying how her father ate a fried burger, a giant plate of fries along with a chocolate cake on Friday. Adding this, she went on to write that apparently you can 'have it all.'

The actor's epic 2020 meme shared by his daughter proves his undeterred determination when it comes to fitness. The Malang actor makes way for some major fitness goals for his fans and fellow industry members as he often showcases his rigorous workout session. Take a look at the picture shared by Rhea for her father.

Rhea Kapoor made a spaghetti dish for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Meanwhile, it seems that Rhea has been also putting up her culinary skills to test and her close friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is a testimony to that. The Jab We Met actor recently took to social media to share a picture of an eaten plate. She wrote about how her Veere Di Wedding producer made a delicious dish of spaghetti for her. Take a look at the picture shared by Kareena on her social media.

However, this is not the first time that Rhea has treated the Angrezi Medium actor to a delicious treat over the weekend. Last week, Kareena had also shared a video of herself watching the show, FRIENDS. At the same time, she was also enjoying and gulping down a burger.

In the caption, the actor mentioned how the burger was made by her good friend Rhea. She further wrote, how the 'best burger' made by Rhea adds up for the perfect Sunday binge for her. Take a look at the actor's post wherein she is all praises for Rhea.

