Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Various Stills From 'Aisha' As The Film Turns 10 Today; See Here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quite active on social media since the past few months. The actor, who recently flew back to London along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, has a special reason for celebration. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s film Aisha turned 10 today and the actor even shared several posts to mark the special occasion.

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor Shares Snaps Of Her 'near-perfect' Mac And Cheese On IG, Celebs Shower Love

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s 'Aisha' turns 10

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja could not keep calm today as her film, Aisha turned 10. The actor shared a poster of the film and wrote, “#10YearsOfAisha”. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also shared another picture with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The picture looked like it was clicked during the promotional rounds of Aisha. She also shared another still of herself from the song, Gal Mitthi Mitthi while adding that Aisha has turned 10 years today.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Thanks Rhea Kapoor For Making Delicious Spaghetti

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's posts:

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram)

ALSO READ | Rhea Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Wish For Anand Ahuja Is Just Unmissable; See Post

Aisha was produced by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s sister Rhea Kapoor and marked her debut in the entertainment industry as a producer. Aisha was directed by Rajshree Ojha. The film starred Abhay Deol, Cyrus Sahukar, Arunoday Singh, Ira Dubey and Amrita Puri along with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Additionally, Aisha was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1815 popular novel Emma and is set against the backdrop of the upper-class society in Delhi.

Aisha traces the story of a girl by the same name who belongs to a rich family and considers herself to be a matchmaker for her friends. She is often mocked by her childhood friend and neighbour Arjun aka Abhay Deol for meddling in other's people’s lives. During one such matchmaking session, all hell breaks loose causing Aisha to lose her best friend and even hurting other people.

Aisha slowly realises that love cannot be forced and even declares her love for Arjun in the end. Aisha was received very well by the critics and the audience The soundtrack of the film was a huge hit among fans as well. Aisha reportedly did a considerably good business in the overseas market as well.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's Bday Wishes From Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Scream 'love & Hugs'; See Posts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.