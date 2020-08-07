Anil Kapoor's 'Jeevan Ek Sanghursh' Was First Offered To Aamir Khan; Read Trivia  

Anil Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. In 1990 he was seen in drama film titled Jeevan Ek Sanghursh. This film was not well received at the box office due to different reasons. Read these facts about his film Jeevan Ek Sanghursh to know more about the film and the reason why it didn't work at the box office.

Jeevan Ek Sanghursh trivia

It was reported that Anil Kapoor's voice was dubbed by a dubbing artiste for the whole shopping mall scene.

Another interesting fact about this film is that H.S.Rawail had produced the film titled Sungursh with actor Dilip Kumar. After this, his son Rahul Rawail also wanted to make a similar film with Anil Kapoor in the lead as he wanted to title the film after his father's film. It was reported that the tile of the film was Sungursh but the producers of Dilip Kumar's Sungursh objected to this move. After which Rahul decided to title the film Jeevan Ek Sangursh. But after 10 years of Jeevan Ek Sangursh's release Mahesh Bhatt made a film with Akshay Kumar which was titled Sungursh.

The film's original title Sanghursh was changed at the very last minute of the film's release.

It is said that whenever D.Rama Naidu produced Hindi films he used to use writers and directors that hailed from south India. And this was the one such movie for which he used Mumbai writer and director instead of South Indians.

In 1988 Aamir Khan was offered the role of Anil Kapoor but he had rejected it.

It was reported that the producer of the film D Rama Naidu had expressed the reasons for the film being a flop. He blamed the Mandal riots as one reason. And added that the changes he made to for the North Indian audience took a deviation from what the original Telugu hit wanted to show.

Anil Kapoor had talked about the film and had expressed that the film was very mechanical and had no soul. He also added that the film was not good even before he started shooting. Anil Kapoor then mentioned that the film was a remake and it was thought for him to replicate the emotions

About Jeevan Ek Sanghursh

Jeevan Ek Sanghursh is a 1990 film directed by Rahul Rawail. The story of this film revolves around a man named Karan who is a thief, for Dr. Devraj. he helps Dr. Devraj to keep an evil don Rattan from taking over the city. But his life changes when he finds the family that had disowned him as a child and the struggle that comes with it.

