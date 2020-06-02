Rhea Kapoor Calls Sonam Kapoor 'best Roommate', Shares A Throwback Picture

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed in the country, producer Rhea Kapoor has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media and now, the actor recently shared a loved-up throwback picture with sister Sonam Kapoor. As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor can be seen tucked into the bed. Take a look at the picture shared:

While Rhea Kapoor can be seen engulfed in her cell phone, Sonam Kapoor can be seen resting on the bed and smiling at the person who clicked the picture. With the picture shared on her Instagram story, Rhea Kapoor called Sonam Kapoor her ‘best roommate’. If the reports are to be believed, Sonam Kapoor is currently living with her in-laws in her Delhi home.

It seems like Sonam Kapoor is missing her family in Mumbai amid lockdown, as she keeps sharing family pictures on social media. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with sister Rhea Kapoor, shelling out major sister-goals. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture with her sister Rhea, in which they can be seen giving a close-up shot. As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor, can be seen looking at her sister while Rhea can be seen looking at the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam wrote, “Sister, sister" and added a heart emoticon along with the caption. Take a look at the picture:

On the professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

