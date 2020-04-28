Sonam Kapoor Looks All 'glittery And Gold' In Throwback Picture With Sister Rhea Kapoor

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown extension, many Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been stationed away from their family. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who returned from London before the lockdown, is currently living in Delhi with her in-laws and it seems like the actor missed her family in Mumbai, as she keeps sharing family pictures on social media. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with sister Rhea Kapoor, shelling out major sister-goals.

Sonam Kapoor's picture with Rhea

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share an unmissable picture with her sister Rhea, in which they can be seen giving a close-up shot. As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor can be seen looking at her sister while Rhea can be seen looking at the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam wrote, “Sister, sister" and added a heart emoticon along with the caption. Take a look at the picture:

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding.

"I've really admired Kareena, Sonam and Swara's performances. They have so much experience but yet they welcomed me with open arms the instant they met me. We got along like a house on fire." - Shikha Talsania #VeereDiWedding https://t.co/cg92kcRuWV pic.twitter.com/getGiJaZPX — Kareena Updates (@KareenaUpdates) May 19, 2019

