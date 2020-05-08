Rhea Kapoor Wishes Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja On Their Anniversary With An Adorable Video

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, i.e. on May 8, 2020. And as they celebrate their anniversary on Friday, sister Rhea Kapoor shared an adorable video to wish the couple on this happy day.

Rhea Kapoor went on to compile a few adorable pictures of the duo and made a video of it with cheerful music being played in the background. In the video, one can see Sonam and Anand sharing some fun-filled moments right from racing on a gaming bike, to a quirky selfie and many more.

Along with this adorable video, Rhea Kapoor also wrote, “Happy anniversary family, I hope every tomorrow is the best day of your lives. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja love you!” Check out the video below.

The video had left Sonam Kapoor stunned who went on to ask her sister how did she manage to make the video. She further commented, “I look crazy, love you.” Check out Sonam’s reply to the post.

Sonam’s mother also took to her Instagram handle to wish her daughter and son-in-law on this special occasion. She shared two pictures of the couple that looks absolutely stunning. Along with the picture, she also wrote a sweet and lovely for them. Check out the post below.

Earlier, as seen on Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram stories, the actor revealed that she got a Nintendo Switch as an anniversary gift from her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo was also wished by Sonam’s family through a video call at midnight. Sonam Kapoor went on to share the picture of the video call and also wrote, "My whole heart." In the picture, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja can be seen talking to Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Bolani.

Sonam’s adorable wish for Anand

Sonam recently took to her Instagram to share a cute and adorable post of her and her husband. She shared a major throwback picture that was clicked four years ago. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor can be seen giving Anand a kiss on his cheek, while Anand is all happy and blushy. Check out the adorable picture and the kind note she wrote to her husband below.

