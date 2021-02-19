Ribhu Dasgupta Reveals 'biggest Incentive' Of Casting Parineeti In 'The Girl On The Train'

Actress Parineeti Chopra who is set to enthrall fans with her performance as an alcoholic divorcee Meera Chopra in the upcoming psychological thriller The Girl on The Train recently received words of encouragement from her director Ribhu Dasgupta. The ace filmmaker in his conversation with Mid-Day explained ho casting Parineei as the protagonist in the film proved to be a curveball. Ribhu shares that he believes that Parineeti might not be the obvious choice for the film, yet he makes a revelation that ropin her on board was an incentive for him.

Ribhu Dasgupta about casting Parineeti Chopra

Amid all the comments about the actress being considered cast out of type in the film, the director shared his opinion on the same and explained that casting Parineeti was an advantage for him. He further explained that if the director knows a particular actor is terrific at her work and that she has not played such a role before, then that challenge for her to play that part will bring real essence to the character. Other than this, it will also be beneficial for the film from a large perspective. On the other hand, the Ladies Vs Ricky Behl actress has been quite vocal in the past about wanting to give a break to her bubbly image and try her hands into a new genre.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals Why 'The Girl On The Train' Makers Are Keeping Things Under Wraps

Read: Parineeti Chopra: People Tend To Cast Actors In Roles They've Done Before

At last, the director concluded and said that the Ishaqzaade actress is one such celebrity in the industry whom he feels will leave behind all the work she has done before and will try to thrive on to a different character that she has never portrayed in any of her films to give her best shot. Being a Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s best-selling novel of the same name, Dasgupta says he has added his own spin to the murder mystery. The director has made several changes to the book to give it a more thrilling touch as per the audience and has played more with the storyline to make it more powerful and impactful.

The Netflix film The Girl on the Train also has an ensemble star cast including Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary. It is the Indian adaptation of Paula Hawkins’s best-selling novel of the same name. Within a year of the book hitting the shelves in 2015, the story was brought to the big screen with the Emily Blunt-starrer.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Sends A DM To Kim Kardashian In This Hilarious Netflix Video; Watch

Read: 'The Girl On The Train': Parineeti Chopra Talks About Her New Song 'Matlabi Yariyan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.