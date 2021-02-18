Parineeti Chopra Reveals Why 'The Girl On The Train' Makers Are Keeping Things Under Wraps

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her blockbuster debut on the online streaming site, Netflix, with her upcoming flick, The Girl On The Train. The actor recently opened up on why the filmmakers are refraining from putting any new details about the film out. Parineeti revealed that it is a well-thought marketing strategy in order to build anticipation about their upcoming thriller drama, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Parineeti stated that the marketing strategy is built in such a manner so that the makers could build enough anticipation of the flick. She said that they wish to keep ‘certain details’ of their films under wraps as that will add to the viewer’s experience as they watch the film. The Ishqzaade actor added that the team wants to build ‘as much intrigue as possible’ because such a story needs their audience to have ‘edge of the seat experience’.

As per the outlet, the Namaste England star said that because the film is a ‘rollercoaster’, they are preserving and protecting all the main points of it, so the audience can relish the thriller drama. The actor admitted that every aspect of the film is crafted ‘strategically’ so that they can increase the level of excitement once the film premieres on Netflix. She revealed that the entire team came together to deviate from traditional marketing strategies and came up with the new one where keeping things under wraps would build hype.

Parineeti said that since they are ‘marketing’ an experience, the story itself demands them to be clever about it. She added that if the audience gets a clue, then the experience gets ‘compromised’. She concluded that everyone will have to wait till the premiere in order to decode the true meaning of their campaign.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, The Girl On The Train is an upcoming mystery-thriller drama, which is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Alongside Parineeti, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and British actor Sammy Jonas Heaney. The Girl On The Train's release got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flick is an adaption from Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same title, which was published in the year 2019. It will be premiering on Netflix on February 26, 2021. The Girl On The Train's plot revolves around an alcoholic woman who is a widow and gets embroiled in a murder investigation.

