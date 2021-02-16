Parineeti Chopra Sends A DM To Kim Kardashian In This Hilarious Netflix Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's has gone on to entertain fans with films like Ishqzaade, Hasee Toh Phasee and many more films over the years. The actor will soon be seen in a Netflix original film titled The Girl on The Train. As the film is nearing its release date, the actor has been going all out to promote her film. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took over Netflix’s social media page to try out some weirdest things.

Netflix shared a video on YouTube where Parineeti Chopra tries some unusual things that is sure to leave fans surprised. The video starts off with Parineeti talking about how she loves doing unique things. She also added that she loves to try out new things that she has never done before. The next scene shows the actor trying to take out the chocolate from the bowl using a chopstick. The actor manages to take out one chocolate and gives up. The next scene shows the actor doing yoga pose in heels.

In the next scene, Parineeti goes on to play the flute. She later DM’s Kim Kardashian. Apart from these, the actor goes on to text a fan, eat blueberry golgappa, tries the hula hoop, experiments mentos in coke. During the entire video, the actor kept telling the camera how hard it seems while doing all of it. Watch the video below.

As soon as the video was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. Some of the users commented on how sweet the actor looked in the video, while some revealed how impatient they are for the release of the film. One of the users wrote, “waiting for her movie”, while the other one wrote, “Parineeti is such a jovial, lively person, love her persona”. Take a look at her few comments below.

About Parineeti Chopra's new movie

The mystery thriller film is based on the novel of the same name by British author Paula Hawkins in 2015. This film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Sammy Jonas Heany. Parineeti will be seen playing the role of Meera Kapoor, a widow who is caught up in a murder investigation. Take a look at The Girl on the Train trailer here.

