Richa Chadha Issues 'reminder' Condemns Ostracisation Of Doctors Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Others

Richa Chadha has issued a gentle reminder on Twitter asking fans and followers to be kind to doctors and requested the landlords to not evict them from homes

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richa Chadha issues 'reminder' condemns ostracisation of doctors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha issued a 'gentle reminder' for her fans and followers on social media. She asked citizens of the country to be 'kind to doctors, and not to evict and hit them'. She further asserted that they need not be sent to work in conditions without safety equipment. 

READ: Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

Previously, the Union Minister of Health and Family Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday stated that reports of doctors and paramedics being ostracised from their residential complexes and societies are 'disturbing.' This comes after several reports of doctors and paramedics being secluded from their communities in Delhi, Noida, Warangal, and Chennai due to their line of duty had emerged. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister said that the doctors and staff are taking all precautions to ensure they are not carriers of the infection in any way and urged people to motivate them. 

READ: Dr Harsh Vardhan Condemns Ostracisation Of Doctors, Paramedics Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also earlier called out landlords forcing paramedics to vacate their house. Kejriwal stated that the behaviour is wrong and the doctors are risking their lives to save other lives. Taking to Twitter, he also asked for the contact number of the landlords doing so to persuade them

READ: Richa Chadha Gives Virtual Company To Beau Ali Fazal Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Watch

 

 

