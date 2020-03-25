Richa Chadha issues 'reminder' condemns ostracisation of doctors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha issued a 'gentle reminder' for her fans and followers on social media. She asked citizens of the country to be 'kind to doctors, and not to evict and hit them'. She further asserted that they need not be sent to work in conditions without safety equipment.

Gentle reminder.

Be kind to doctors. Don't evict them, don't hit them, don't send them to work in these conditions without safety equipment.

Be kind to doctors.

We are because they are. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 24, 2020

Previously, the Union Minister of Health and Family Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday stated that reports of doctors and paramedics being ostracised from their residential complexes and societies are 'disturbing.' This comes after several reports of doctors and paramedics being secluded from their communities in Delhi, Noida, Warangal, and Chennai due to their line of duty had emerged. Taking to Twitter, the Union Health Minister said that the doctors and staff are taking all precautions to ensure they are not carriers of the infection in any way and urged people to motivate them.

I’m DEEPLY ANGUISHED to see reports pouring in from Delhi, Noida,Warangal,Chennai etc that DOCTORS & PARAMEDICS are being ostracised in residential complexes & societies. Landlords are threatening to evict them fearing #COVID2019 infection. Pls don’t panic !#CoronavirusLockdown — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

All precautions are being taken by doctors & staff on #COVID2019 duty to ensure they’re not carriers of infection in anyway. Any harsh steps will demoralise them, derail the system.On Sunday,nation applauded their selfless services. It’s our bounden duty 2 keep their morale high — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 24, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also earlier called out landlords forcing paramedics to vacate their house. Kejriwal stated that the behaviour is wrong and the doctors are risking their lives to save other lives. Taking to Twitter, he also asked for the contact number of the landlords doing so to persuade them

ये डॉक्टर हमारी जान बचा रहे हैं, अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहे हैं। इनके मकान मालिक ऐसा ना करें। ये ग़लत है। भगवान ना करे, कल अगर मकान मालिकों के परिवारों में किसी को करोना हो गया तो ये डॉक्टर ही काम आएँगे



Can the docs DM me contact nos of landlords? Let me try to persuade them https://t.co/noquI9U6eS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

