Richa Chadha And Her Instagram Meme Game Of Her Own Dialogues Is A Must Watch!

Richa Chadha is among one of the finest actors in Bollywood. She is known for her versatility when it comes to films and choosing scripts. The actor has been a part of drama films as well as comedy films which tickle your funny bone. Richa has proved it time and again that she can indeed immerse herself into any role if she feels it is right. Her Instagram game too has been gaining attention after the actor started posting quirky and hilarious memes on herself, take a look.

Richa Chadha and her Instagram meme game

The Aashirwad

The classic relationship between a mother and her child has been one of the favourite dramatical sequences in Bollywood. Over the years, this particular scene has been moulded in countless ways, but the essence has been intact. In her post, Richa is also seen mimicking the same classic dialogue; however, instead of a maternal figure, she seeks the blessings of her pet cat.

The period struggle

The actor posted a snippet from Fukrey, where Bholi Punjaban confronts the four protagonists. The scene is simple and mentions that she is back, and she will keep coming back every month. Richa used this scene to deliver a hilarious take on the menstrual periods arriving every month. The comments section on Richa’s post was filled with female fans mentioning how relatable the meme was.

The Diwali cleaning

There are several gems across Richa’s feed that are sure to make one laugh out loud. One such instance came in the form of the Diwali cleaning bit. Richa posted this meme during the festive season and depicted how one feels during the Diwali cleaning session at home. She is seen energetic and enthusiastic as she starts cleaning in one frame and moments later she begins to weep, upon finding out it is an impossible task. According to fans, this scene from Gangs of Wasseypur was quite bland until Richa added her sense of humour to it.

Her evident love for cats

Richa is a huge cat lover and according to her Instagram, she even is a cat mother to two. The actor has also been vocal about her love for felines. In a meme posted by her, she inserts a snippet from her web series, Inside Edge. In the clip, she delivers her dialogue of “I will do everything in my power to protect it” and captioned the scene as, "When I see a stray cat on the street". Fans of Richa and pet lovers instantly related to this meme and had a good laugh over it.

