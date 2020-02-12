Richa Chadha's Role In Subhash Kapoor’s 'Madam Chief Minister' REVEALED

Richa Chadha, who is known for her off-beat roles, in Bollywood has come a long way in the industry after her debut in the movie Masaan. The actor was last featured in Kangana Ranaut’s starrer Panga. In the recent past, Richa Chadha mentioned her association with Subhash’s next that is Madam Chief Minister. Recently, in an interview, Richa and Subhash spoke at length about the movie.

Richa Chadha to play the lead in Madam Chief Minister

Madam Chief Minister was earlier titled Madam G. This movie is bankrolled by Naren Kumar, Dimple Kharbanda and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films. According to a leading daily publication, Richa Chadha will be seen playing the lead role in the political drama Madam Chief Minister. Reports suggest that this movie is loosely based on the life of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati.

Subhash Kapoor is also a part of the upcoming project which is a biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Since Aamir Khan, who would be playing an important role in the biopic, is currently busy with his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chadha, Subhash Kapoor decided to collaborate with Gulshan’s son Bhushan Kumar for the project reportedly.

While in conversation with a leading daily, Bhushan Kumar said that Subhas had made an effort to incorporate many incidents and anecdotes that he had seen and experienced as a political journalist into the script of the movie. Richa Chadha also talked about her experience in the movie and said that it was the toughest role for her till now and she is grateful she had the opportunity to collaborate with such a witty director Subhash and also a splendid cast Manav, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla.

In the recent past, Richa Chadha in an interview described Madam Chief Minister as her most enjoyable, productive and difficult shooting experience. According to media reports, the film was shot in the start-to-finish schedule in Lucknow during November and December 2019. Madam Chief Minister is slated to hit the theatres on July 17, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

