Richa Chadha Showcases Her Undying Love For Green In These Outfits

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. It seems that her favourite colour is green. Read more to know about her looks in green colour outfits

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is often seeing playing exceptional roles in various movies. She has also received immense love from the audience for her roles in various movies. Richa Chadha is also known for her style game on social media. The actor is often seen pulling off green colour outfits. Take a look at some of her outfits in green. 

Richa Chadha in green

Richa Chadha is wearing an olive green gown with a deep neck. The gown is designed with a side knot. She kept her hair open and looks extremely beautiful in the look. Take a look at her Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Richa Chadha is wearing a green puffed hoodie with furry design. She is also wearing a cap that has a combination of green and black colours. She completed her look with makeup and pink lips. Take a look at Richa Chadha sporting the hoodie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

The actor is wearing a white mini dress with a dark green blazer. She has kept her hair open for the look. She is also wearing makeup and to complete her outfit she wore multicolour heels. Take a look at her corporate attire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Richa Chadha is wearing a flowery design green mini dress. The dress is full sleeves with ruffle design. She has kept her hair open for her look. Fans commented heart emojis on her Instagram post. Take a look at her gorgeous outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

 

 

 

Published:
