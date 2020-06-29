Richa Chadha Apologises For Making A Joke About Someone Being 'bipolar'

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha on Monday took to her Twitter handle to apologise for making a joke about someone being 'bipolar'. The actor received immense love for her confession and apology. One user wrote, "Very brave of you to admit something that might well have gone out of the public memory, Richa @RichaChadha. Not for nothing do we respect you!"

Richa wrote, "I think last year I made a joke about someone being 'bipolar'.The joke was borne out of a petulant desire to seem witty in even less than 280 characters. As I am now only beginning to grasp what #mentalhealth means, I just want to apologise and couldn't have said this sooner!" [sic]

A user reacted on Richa's tweet and said, "It takes a lot of courage to accept the mistake... More power to u" [sic]. Another fan wrote, "Inspirational !" [sic]

Reactions

Takes a real man/woman to own up to their mistakes. You go, girl! — Leaf_lover🌈 (@Leaf_lover26) June 29, 2020

We appreciate the honesty. — Suryakant سوریاکانت (@patre_suryakant) June 29, 2020

Acceptance is the biggest apology. ❤ — himanshudichawa 🇮🇳 (@himanshudichawa) June 29, 2020

Richa Chadha over the years has worked in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Section 375 and in a web series titled Inside Edge. In this time of lockdown, she has been quite active on social media and has been entertaining her fans. From time to time she also uses her social media handles to talk about the things happening in the country and the world.

