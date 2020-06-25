Richa Chadha Finds 'Wednesday Wisdom' While Reading 'The Essentials Of Rumi' Again

Recently, Richa Chadha shared a picture on her social media feed, in which she can be seen posing while reading a book, titled The Essentials of Rumi. Richa Chadha sported a casual look with a white shrug over her outfit. On the other side, the shadow of her window added a little more drama to her picture. Instagramming the image, Richa Chadha wrote a caption, which read, "Reading again. Feels new." She also added a few hashtags such as #WednesdayWisdom and #sapiosexual among many others. Her picture bagged more than 28k likes within a day and still counting, along with hundreds of comments from her fans.

See Richa Chadha's pic below:

Apart from her quirky and engaging posts, the 33-year-old actor has often grabbed the attention of her fans with her adorable pictures with long time beau Ali Fazal. A few days back, when Alia Fazal's mother passed away in Lucknow, Richa wrote a heartfelt note as a tribute to her. She promised Ali's mother that she will take care of her son and also consoled Ali. Reportedly, Richa and Ali were planning to get married during summer this year. But, due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, their wedding has been pushed.

Richa Chadha's films

Richa Chadha marked her Bollywood debut in the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, which released in the year 2008. Chadha is mostly known for films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Masaan, a film that received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. She is widely known among her fans for playing the role of Nagma Khatoon in the cult classic film Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Apart from GOW, she has received immense love from the audience for her portrayal of Bholi Panjaban in a buddy-comedy series Fukrey.

Richa Chadha was last seen in a Kangna Ranaut starrer Panga, which also marked the Bollywood debut of a Punjabi Singh Jassie Gill. The film also featured Neena Gupta in a significant character. Richa played the character of a Kabbadi coach in the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial.

