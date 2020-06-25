Richa Chadha Pours Love For Ali Fazal's Adorable Childhood Picture, Says 'I GOT YOU'

Bollywood’scouple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating for years and leaves no stone unturned to give couple goals. The duo has been planning their marriage for a long time and now in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as per reports, their marriage date had to postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The two never shy from expressing their love for each other on social media. Recently, Richa shared a cute childhood picture of Ali and teased him on the Internet.

Richa Chadha shares Ali Fazal's childhood picture

Richa shared an adorable childhood picture of Ali where the little one is looking cute and innocent. In the childhood photo, the Mirzapur actor looks unrecognizable donning a red t-shirt and white pants. The actor is flashing his cute smile and his teeth as he poses for the camera while holding a small case in his hand. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Richa wrote, "I GOT YOU.” Apart from the actor shared a heart emoji surrounding Ali Fazal's picture expressing her love for him.

Sometime back, the actress wrote a heartfelt note through her social media accounts to mourn the sudden demise of her long-time boyfriend’s mother in Lucknow after health complications. The actor posted a monochrome photo of Ali and his mother along with an emotional eulogy for the departed one. She promised Ali's mother that she will take care of her son and also consoled Ali.

Richa Chadha wrote, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday... ðŸ’”but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already! ðŸŒ·ðŸ¦šðŸŒ±ðŸŒ¸ðŸŒºðŸ¥€ Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! ðŸ’•" Addressing her boyfriend, she said, "Ali, be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad !". She added, "2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! ðŸ™ðŸ½ðŸ˜«"

On hearing the news of Ali Fazal's mother's demise, Masaan actor Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to console and respond to Ali's beautiful post for his mother. Sharing a heart emoji, Richa told Ali to 'hang in there' and paid her condolences.

(Image credit: Richa Chadha/ Instagram)

