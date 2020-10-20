Richa Chadha Poses For A Glamorous 'photu'; Shares Her Mom's Quirky Thought On It

On October 19, Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait picture, in which she is seen striking an intense pose. Instagramming the picture, Richa wrote a Hindi caption, which meant, "I forgot to comb my hair". She further added, "according to my mom" in brackets. To conclude her caption, she added a couple of hashtags such as #ActorsLife, #lockdown2020, #GlamourPhotu and #VeganSkin, among many others.

In the photo, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor was seen sporting a white outfit. To accessorise her look, she picked a pair of long earrings. Keeping her makeup subtle, the actor opted for nude lips and highlighted her eyes with kajal. Scroll down to take a look at Richa Chadha's latest Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the 33-year-old actor's post managed to receive more than 50k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Actor Swara Bhasker praised Richa as she dropped a couple of fire emoticons. On the other side, many from Chadha's 1.9M Instagram followers took to the comments section and flooded it with numerous emoticons, such as red-heart and heart-eye, among many others. Meanwhile, a few fans joined the fun banter in the comments box.

A peek into Richa Chadha's Instagram

Interestingly, Richa Chadha's photos often manage to grab the attention of her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. The actor is an active social media user as she keeps sharing the updates of her whereabouts. Apart from self-portraits and selfies, Chadha has also shared the details of her upcoming projects via social media. A few days back, she unveiled the first look of her character Ananya in an upcoming spy-thriller film, Lahore Confidential.

Apart from this, recently, the Jia Aur Jia actor also celebrated her beau Ali Fazal's 34th birthday. While sharing a slow-motion video, featuring Ali, she wrote a short caption for her Instagram post as it read 'HBD beautiful man'. She also added a red-heart emoticon to her caption.

Coming to her professional front, she was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. In the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Richa played the character of a Kabbadi coach. The sports-drama released earlier this year in January.

