Payal Ghosh Tenders Unconditional Apology To Richa Chadha, Bombay HC Settles Dispute

Payal Ghosh has tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before Bombay High Court in the form of an undertaking and defamation suit, filed by Chadha, has been disposed of. The grounds of dissolution of the case also stated that neither Richa nor Payal will file any criminal charges against each other in the future. These were decided after both the actors submitted their consent terms on Monday in order to settle the dispute between them.

Last week, Chadha filed the suit against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement against her and sought monetary compensation as damages. Ghosh, while leveling allegations of rape against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other female actors into the controversy. Richa Chadha's team also issued a statement after Payal Ghosh rendered an unconditional apology before Bombay HC.

The statement reads, ''Richa Chadha is elated with the outcome of the Case and is thankful to the Hon'ble Bombay High Court. The Bombay High court has accepted the consent terms as an undertaking to the Hon'ble Court in the Suit with Payal Ghosh giving Richa Chadha an unconditional apology and withdrawal of all statements defamatory posts also including videos and also agreeing not to state, make, publish, republish any defamatory, insulting, humiliating statements against Richa Chadda related to the subject matter of the Suit and/or any issue, dispute, complaint, suit, action, controversy, nefarious activity and/or criminal activity between Payal Ghosh and any person/party.''

The HC has also maintained its order passed last week by which it had restrained persons from making any false or derogatory statements against Richa Chadha in the future. Payal Ghosh also took to Twitter to post an update after the settlement took place on Wednesday.

These are our conditions in para 3, accepted by plaintiff & her lawyer ,so by putting certain conditions in para 3,it becomes conditional apology 🤭Jai Hind!! India is intelligent enough to understand wording in consent term,amicable settlement mean no win no lose, onlywin & win pic.twitter.com/94wvhsMJnm — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 14, 2020

On September 23, Ghosh lodged an FIR at Versova police station in Mumbai, accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013. During his questioning by police on October 1, Kashyap denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting in Sri Lanka at the time when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

