Richa Chadha Wishes 'beautiful Man' Ali Fazal On B'day With Slow-mo Video Of Actor

Ali Fazal turned 34 years old on October 15. Wishing the actor on his birthday, Fazal's girlfriend Richa Chadha shared a video of Ali. Richa took to her Instagram handle to share a slow-motion video of Ali and simply captioned her Instagram post as 'HBD beautiful man. â¤ï¸'. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post.

Richa Chadha wishes Ali Fazal

In this video, seemingly recorded by Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal can be seen dressed up in a sherwani outfit. The video begins with Ali Fazal flashing his smile and winking at the camera, followed by him blushing and turning around. He also flaunts his long and open hair by waving them.

Richa Chadha shared the slow-mo video by adding a song from Bollywood film Haste Zakhm. She added Mohammed Rafi's song Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho. The clip seems to be shot on sets of Ali Fazal's series or movie. Ali Fazal's adorable video gained more than 55k views.

Fans wish Ali Fazal 'Happy Birthday'

Fans were quick to share their responses. Apart from fans, celebrities also wished Ali Fazal on Richa Chadha's Instagram post. Personalities like Sapna Pabbi, Amyra Dastur, Satyajeet Dubey commented on the post. Sapna Pabbi wrote, 'Glitter boy âœ¨ ðŸŒˆ'. Amyra and Satyajeet simply added some happy emoticons.

One of the Instagram users commented, 'Hbd to one of the amazing actorsðŸ˜ðŸ˜', while another added, 'Happy birthday guddu Bhai Mirzapur stay blessed and lots wishes for both of you ðŸ’•ðŸ’•'. A fan comment read as 'Hamari Taraf Se Happy Birthday Bol Dena Guddu Bhaiya Ko Hamari Baat To Sunte Hi Nahi He Aap Plz Or Like Jaroor Kar Dena Hamari Comment Ko â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸' (Wish Guddu Bhaiya from my end. He doesn't listen to me). Another fan added in the comment section, '@therichachadha @alifazal9 happy birthday to one of the finest actor in the industry... many many happy returns of the day... stay blessed healthy and lucky forever...â¤ï¸ðŸ™'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Richa Chadha Instagram Comment Section

