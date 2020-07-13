Richa Chadha Thanks Gujarat Cops For Action Against Foul Goon Who Threatened Agrima Joshua

Richa Chadha has, through Twitter, thanked Vadodra City Police for the 'timely response' for arresting the man hurling abuses and giving rape threats to stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua. She called it a much-needed reaffirmation as women are often targetted on social media with the kind of abusive vocabulary that this Gujarat-based man, Shubham Mishra, has used for the comedian. Richa Chadha had earlier raised her voice against the man and demanded action from the law authorities.

Thank you @Vadcitypolice for this swift and timely response. Citizens gradually become disappointed and hopeless with everything,when there's no rule of law, when hate has no consequences.This was a much-needed reafirrmation.May this episode act as a deterrent for other idiots. https://t.co/iP8T2droyo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 12, 2020

Read | NCW seeks immediate action against man for hurling abuses, giving rape threats to stand-up comedian

Shubham Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 294 (obscenity), 354 (A), 504 (intentionally insults to break public peace) 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (intending to insult modesty of a woman) In a suo motu case by Vadodara Cybercrime police station, Mishra has also been booked under IT Act 67 (transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

Read | Gujarat police orders 'necessary action' against man for giving rape threats to comedian

Numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja and National Commission for Women raised their voice against a man hurling rape threats and abuses at Agrima over her video. The Gujarat Police took note and promised action.

Meanwhile, Joshua on Friday evening apologized for hurting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers and said that video was taken down. "I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify," she tweeted.

Read | 'Grateful': Sonam on Gujarat Police' action against man for threatening & abusing comedian

The stand-up act

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora.

Read | Vadodara City Police books man for hurling abuses & giving rape threats to comedian

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.