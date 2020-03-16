Richa Chadha Seeks Punishment For Absconding Coronavirus Suspects; Praises Govt Initiative

On Monday, 11 people who had reportedly travelled to Dubai for a cricket match fled from a hospital in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai. They were kept in isolation as they were suspected of coronavirus infection and were awaiting their test results.

Reacting to the news, Richa Chadha and Riteish Deshmukh called for 'harsh' punishment as this was the third incident in Maharashtra where patients went absconding.

Richa wrote, "This is the most irresponsible thing any one can do... in our country, we live in close proximity, take public trains where we’re compressed together... the government should introduce a punishment now for those that escape quarantine. Harsh, but necessary."

Calling it an "irresponsible" act, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "This is so so irresponsible. Let the Government/ Medical Authorities help you. By isolating yourself you can de-risk strangers, your friends, your loved ones & get the right treatment. We all are soldiers, we all have to and we will fight this together. #IndiaUnited #coronavirus" [sic]

Meanwhile, Health minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed on Sunday the status of actions taken by the states and Union Territories for prevention and containment of coronavirus and directed officials to scale up the capacity of the round-the-clock control room helpline in view of increased volume of queries.

A health ministry official said both the first and second confirmatory tests for coronavirus are free for all citizens. Lauding Government's initiative, Richa Chadha said, "Welcome move by the government to making #COVIDー19 test free." [sic]

Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health: Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 percent of the capacity has been utilized per day so far. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JXbK2CXw0I — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020

PM Modi's announcement

Taking initiative to battle the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), PM Modi on Sunday, announced setting up a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged $10 million as India's contribution to it, while addressing a SAARC conference to battle COVID-19. Clarifying that any one of the seven nations could withdraw funds to use battle the pandemic, he said that India is also assembling a Rapid action team of doctors at the disposal of the neighbours. Moreover, he said that India can share its Disease Surveillance software with the SAARC countries.

