Richa Chadha Looks Gorgeous In These Ethnic Looks And You Must Check Them Out Now!

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in the Bollywood industry for quite sometime now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances and distinctive style. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. She has also given some great performances as a supporting cast in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, etc. She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. Along with being the versatile actor that she is, Richa is also known for her great sense in fashion. Read ahead to know about the best ethnic looks of Richa Chadha-

Also Read | Richa Chadha's Stunning Beach Looks That You Must Check Out

Richa Chadha’s best ethnic looks

Also Read | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Adorable Pictures From Recent Vacation

Richa Chadha is seen posing in a floral off-white colour Anarkali style full-sleeves dress. She has let her golden net dupatta flow naturally on the right side of her shoulder. She has worn golden colour heels and long-hanging earrings. She has rounded off her look with a nude makeup

Also Read | Ali Fazal Pens Beautiful Romantic Poem Wishing GF Richa Chadha On Birthday

Also Read | Top 3 Richa Chadha Movies That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Richa Chadha donned a baby pink silk saree, with a yellow and white, intrinsic design blouse with balloon sleeves. She has opted for white coloured heels. The actor has carried a baby pink small round bag and has rounded off the look with a nude makeup.

Promo Image Courtesy: Richa Chadha Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.