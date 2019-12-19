Top 3 Richa Chadha Movies That You Should Add To Your Watchlist

Richa Chadha is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and has given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, etc.

The versatile actor has received appreciation and awards for a number of her performances. Her film Masaan got a standing ovation during its screen at the Cannes film festival. The actress has time and again proven her talent with some great films.

On the occasion of her birthday on 18th December, here are some of Richa Chadha's best movies to date:

Richa Chadha's best roles

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

This movie was directed by the renowned Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film revolves around two lovers who hail from opposing hostile families. Richa plays the role of Leela's brother's wife. She plays a strong role where she as a wife loses her husband to family feuds and the actress received critical acclaim for her performance. The movie was a huge hit at the box office and is remembered for the grand Bhansali sets.

Fukrey

Richa Chadha plays a negative role in the film. Her character is called Bholi Punjaban, a boss lady who controls the lives of the four friends who lose her money. She then makes them do her bidding. The film did great at the box office and Richa was appreciated for her bold character in the film.

Masaan

This is one of the best films of Richa Chadha to date. The film revolves around the life of a girl called Devi who struggles against the social stigma of pre-marital sexual relations while on the other hand Deepak and Shalu try to transcend the restrictions of their casteist society. The film was a huge hit and received immense praise. Richa Chadha's role in this film was remarkable.

