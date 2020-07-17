Richa Chadha On Bollywood's Hypocrisy & Nepotism: 'It Makes Me Laugh Out Loud'

Recently, actor Richa Chadha penned a blog about nepotism. She opined that the Hindi film industry and its entire eco-system are only divided between ‘kind and unkind people’ and not 'outsider and insider'. The actor also compared the film industry to a 'food chain' and explained that ‘those who are anguished today have themselves been cruel to their subordinates’.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Vs Trisha Krishnan- Who Styled The White Netted Saree Better?

Richa Chadha calls nepotism 'hateful'

Expressing her views about the hatred Sushant’s friend’s received, Richa Chadha admitted that she was surprised by the collective lack of dismay and shock people showed to those personally affected by the unfortunate incident and opined that people have stooped in their discourse. Adding to the same, Richa Chadha wrote that several filmmakers who shared condolence messages a month ago are the same people who ‘ran down movies of their peer’s pre-release, have replaced actresses who refused to sleep with them at the last minute and several have in fact repeatedly forecasted their judgments’. In her note, the actor added that nepotism makes her ‘laugh out loud’, as it is 'hateful'.

Also Read | Richa Chadha On Ali's Proposal: "He Did Not Have A Ring Nor Did He Go Down On One Knee"

Recalling a story involving Sushant, Richa Chadha revealed that she used to take acting workshops with Sushant about a decade ago, and the late actor would often come to pick her up for the auditions. Richa Chadha added that she was not poor or broke, but was considerate about finances when she had to head out for an audition of a skin brand. Chadha revealed that she would worry about her makeup melting in the auto-rickshaw before she arrived for the audition. Citing this example, Richa explained that this would never happen with a star-kid, and if it did, they will be lauded for being humble enough to take the rickshaw in the first place.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Says ‘2020 Saw Me Postponing My Shaadi’; Posts Hilarious Meme

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

Also Read | Richa Chadha Vs Trisha Krishnan- Who Styled The White Netted Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.