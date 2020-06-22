Richa Chadha Says ‘2020 Saw Me Postponing My Shaadi’; Posts Hilarious Meme

India has been in lockdown for over a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even in this quarantine situation, Bollywood stars are making sure to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to spread smiles on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Richa Chadha who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of how she is spending his time amid the lockdown. Recently she shared a hilarious meme saying that 2020 saw her postponing her shaadi. Read ahead to know.

Richa Chadha says ‘2020 saw me postponing my shaadi’

Richa Chadha is a fairly active celebrity on social media. As Richa's stepping stone to fame in Bollywood, Gangs of Waseypur completes eight years, the actor has taken to her social media to post about it. Making the post even quirkier, Richa made sure to make a pun on her marriage that was going to be held in 2020 with long-time boyfriend Ali Fazal but got postponed due to the global pandemic.

On June 22, 2020, Richa took to her official Instagram handle posting a still of herself from the movie Gangs of Waseypur, dressed in a wedding attire looking very sad. On top of the still it says, “Only 50 guests allowed at COVID wedding”. She captioned the meme, “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur

2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy #NagmaKhatoon #GangsOfWasseypur #ActorsLife #richachadda #GangsOfWasseypur #AKFPL”.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s love story

The romance started to brew between Richa and Ali Fazal on the sets of Fukrey (2013). After keeping their relationship under the wraps, the two actors confirmed being together in 2016. The couple made their relationship publically official in 2017 when Richa attended the Venice Film Festival with Ali for the premiere of Ali Fazal’s Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul. A source close to Richa and Ali had reportedly confirmed that they were getting married in mid-April 2020. However, the marriage got postponed due to the global pandemic.

