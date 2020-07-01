Richa Chadha On Ali's Proposal: "He Did Not Have A Ring Nor Did He Go Down On One Knee"

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have become of the most loved and adored Bollywood couples in recent times. The couple was supposed to get married this year; however, due to the pandemic condition all over the world, the couple has decided to postpone it. However, the couple did have an interesting story to tell about how Ali Fazal and Richa met, their relationship began and the proposal eventually.

Richa Chadha speaks about the marriage proposal Ali Fazal had planned

Speaking about the proposal to an entertainment portal, Richa Chadha said that she had already professed her love for him a while back. However, it took 3 months for Ali Fazal to say “I love you” back to her. For the proposal of their wedding, Ali had planned a romantic dinner for her on a secluded island in the Maldives. Initially, Richa assumed that the set up was for her birthday and therefore did not suspect a thing. It was later when they had finished eating, that Ali proposed to her spontaneously. Richa remarked that Ali Fazal did not have a ring, nor did he go down on one knee, however she was okay with it. Later on, after proposing to her, he took a ten-minute nap. Richa Chadha assumed that he did that as he must have been stressed out about the proposal, according to the entertainment news portal.

Continuing with the interview, Richa spoke about how she and Ali Fazal first met and her first impression upon seeing him. Richa Chadha said that at the time she was shooting for the film Fukrey in 2013. Soon enough, she was introduced to the cast and she spotted Ali Fazal for the first time there. She recalled Ali doing a pull up on a door panel as he walked in. Richa Chadha admitted that she thought this behaviour of his was quite odd. However, she added that Ali Fazal told her that he did that “to be cool”. It was during this time that the two got to know each other, according to the entertainment news portal.

Further on, Ali Fazal spoke about how things went further for them from thereon. The actor recalled the time when he texted Richa Chadha randomly mentioning that he is near her house and if she was okay with him stopping by for a cup of coffee. Ali said that it was his luck that Richa agreed to meet him. However, Ali Fazal revealed a big secret which was the fact that he was nowhere near her house and hence he drove as fast as he could to reach her place in time. Ali Fazal then added that they spent the evening at her place talking for hours about several meaningful things, according to the entertainment news portal.

