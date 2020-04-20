Richa Chadha Reveals She Opted For Diverse ‘fragrances’ For Different Characters Onscreen

Richa Chadha is touted to be one of the most powerful and versatile performers in Bollywood. Recently Richa Chadha made some fun revelations for all her fans amidst the lockdown. Richa Chadha revealed that she uses different perfumes for her different characters. Richa Chadha could be seen adding how she likes to switch on and off from a character instantly and thus, she got this idea of using diverse fragrances for her different roles.

Richa Chadha reveals her diverse fragrances for her different roles

Richa Chadha can be seen revealing her perfumes for each of her characters in her films. Richa Chadha said how she used a musk scent for her character in Ram Leela which was very feminine and free-spirited. Richa Chadha then moves on to the perfume that she used for the film Fukrey. The perfume was titled as 'Provocative Woman' which was apt for her role in the movie which was extremely feisty and provocative.

Richa Chadha revealed the kind of perfumes she used for her film Section 375

Richa Chadha then revealed how she switched on her fragrance for her character in Fukrey Returns which had become a lot more refined and composed in the second film. Richa Chadha then went on to reveal how her scent for her film Section 375 represented the no-nonsense and ethical methods of her character who is by chance thrown in a tough situation. Richa then reveals how she used an extremely 'Indian' scent for her recently released movie Shakeela wherein her character is a true feminist in the heart. Take a look at her video.

Lastly, the Panga actor also revealed the scents that she used for her web series Inside Edge 2. She chose a scent which represented the strength as well as the vulnerability of her character in a perfect manner. Richa Chadha also gave a hint about her perfume which she will be using for an untitled project.

