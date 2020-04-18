Richa Chadha's ‘Cabaret' Movie's Interesting Trivia That Fans Must Know About

Director Kaustav Narayan Niyogi made the film Cabaret in 2019. The story of the film is about the life of a cabaret dancer. The film casts includes Akshay Anand as Victor (Roza's Manager) and Richa Chadha as Roza'Rajshri' in the lead roles and Gulshan Devaiah, Gulshan Grover and others in supporting roles. The movie produced under the banner of Benetone Films, Fish Eye Network. Cabaret hit the theatres on January 9th 2019. IMDb rated the film with 3.5 stars. There are several lesser-known facts about the film. To know them all to continue reading.

The lesser-known facts about Richa Chadha movie Cabaret

Cricketer S.Sreesanth was to debut in the film. As the film got delayed he made his debut in Aksar 2 2017.

It was rumoured to be based on the life of legendary actress Helen.

The film was scheduled to release in May 2017. But due to copyright violations, films got delayed.

Mahesh Bhatt has also rendered his voice for a song.

Rahul Roy made a cameo in the film. He returns to Bhatt camp after 23 years since his last film Phir Teri Kahani Yaadi Aayi 1993.

While shooting for his cameo, Rahul Roy celebrated his 48th birthday on the sets.

After failing to secure a theatrical release for more than two years. It finally released on the streaming service Zee5 in January 2019.

Pooja Bhatt earlier had a new actress in mind to play the lead. But felt that Richa Chadda could play the part better.

Richa Chadda and Gulshan Grover earlier worked in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela 2013. But didn't have many scenes.

After two years of extensive research, Pooja Bhatt finally signed Richa Chaddha to play the lead. The actor got extensive training in dance for her role.

Check out the trailer of the film below:

