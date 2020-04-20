Richa Chadha's Witty Instagram Captions To Take Cues From For Your Next Post

Panga actor Richa Chadha's characters in Bollywood movies are bold and outrageous. Apart from her roles in movies that are most-loved by her fans, they also love her Instagram account for the memes and various pictures she shares, with the wittiest captions. Here are some of Richa Chadha's most loved pictures with the wittiest captions that will tickle your funny bone.

Richa Chadha's wittiest captions on her Instagram

COVID-19 lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Richa Chadha has been sharing a lot about her life on her Instagram account. Richa Chadha misses going out with her friend and thus dressed up and shared a picture on Instagram, telling her fans she dressed up to go nowhere. Another picture she shared was a throwback picture from a vacation, she wrote a witty caption, telling her fans this picture was from when she was allowed to go out.

Sundays with a pause?

The day after a lazy Sunday always spreads fear amongst us and it is no different for actor Richa Chadha. In this throwback picture, the actor is seen chilling in a robe and the caption, the actor wrote that Sundays should come with a pause, referring to the fear of Monday.

Chasing her dreams

Richa Chadha shared a picture of herself sitting on a swing in a gorgeous black thigh-slit gown. She wanted her fans to take a look at her heels and thus wrote in the caption, 'Chasing my dreams...𝙞𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚!' (sic). In another picture she shared, she wrote, 'I am not afraid of heights, have you seen my shoes? Ms. Bradshaw.' (sic), again referring to her shoes.

