Richa Chadha Starrer 'Sarbjit': Interesting Trivia That Will Leave You Stumped

Sarbjit is a 2016 biographical movie helmed by Omung Kumar. The plot of the movie revolves around the real-life story of an Indian Man, Sarbjit Singh, who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 1991. He spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying.

Randeep Hooda essayed the role of Sarbjit and Richa Chadda played his wife in the movie. Along with them, Aishwarya Rai was seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Here are a few trivia about the biographical drama Sarbjit.

Sarbjit Trivia

Aishwarya Rai and Randeep Hooda, both the actors said yes for Sarbjit within just 15 minutes of narration.

Real-life Sarbjit’s condition was much worse than it was shown in the movie. As per reports, there was no sanitation, no light, no ventilation in the confinement where he was kept. His body has begun to rot when he met his sister Dalbir Laura first met him in the Jail. Sarbjit had reportedly lost 70% of his body weight and had severe infection all over his body. His teeth and nails were black as coal.

In real life, Dalbir Kaur had also asked Salman Khan to help in Sarbjit’s case however it couldn’t be shown in the movie because of his previous controversies with Aishwarya Rai.

Sarbjit was Jacky Bhagnani’s first movie as a producer.

Aishwarya Rai can be seen essaying the role of a character ageing from 20 to 60.

Aishwarya Rai reportedly did not meet Sarbjit’s sister before shooting the movie.

Randeep Hooda reportedly lost 18kgs within 28 days to prepare for his role.

Pakistani Jail shown in the movie was shot at a fort in Palghar, Maharashtra.

In March 2016 the shooting of Sarbjit was halted for over four hours and one of the producers of the movie was arrested for hurting national sentiments while shooting a rally sequence with anti-Indian slogans in Urdu. The scene was not liked by the locals which resulted in filing a complaint against the makers. However, the producer was released as they had proper permission to shoot the movie.

The director of the movie was questioned about casting Aishwarya Rai as Dalbir Kaur in Sarbjit. Both of them have no resemblance. The director reportedly replied saying it is the story of the character and not about its resemblance.

