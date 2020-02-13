Richa Chadha Reveals She Will Make Her Literary Debut Soon, See Post

Popular Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to Twitter to announce that she will make her literary debut soon. An avid reader and writer, Richa Chadha in an old interview had revealed that she is keen on writing a novel. So, when her longing dream was fulfilled, the actor took to the social media site to announce the news to her fans. According to reports, the novel will be based on Richa's struggle in Bollywood.

Richa Chadha was reluctant to write?

Richa Chadha, who made her celluloid debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! has managed to make a special place for herself in the film industry. The actor who reportedly has finished writing her book was initially reluctant to write about her personal life because she did not want the world to know the inner working of her mind and cognition, revealed the actor in an interview. Upon much pondering, the actor reportedly released that it is the right time to write a book.

The actor, who was last seen playing an ally to Kangana Ranaut in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, is all set to return to the silver screen with a scintillating performance. As per reports, the actor will be next seen in Indrajit Lankesh's Shakeela, a biography of the popular south celebrity Shakeela. The movie, starring Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rajeev Pillai in the lead, will reportedly hit the marquee soon.

Reportedly, the actor in a recent interview had revealed that the forthcoming movie is currently in the post-production stage. Besides the upcoming film, the actor has multiple movies in various stages of productions lined up for the year. Reports also suggest that she might be working on the third season of her hit web series, Inside Edge. However, neither the makers nor Richa have confirmed the news.

