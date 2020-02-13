'Not True, People Jobless': Richa Chadha Rubbishes Monsoon Wedding With Ali Faizal Rumour

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have denied rumours of their impending nuptials. Reports had surfaced earlier on Thursday morning claiming that the love birds will tie the knot in June. Rubbishing the speculations, the Fukrey actor stated that while she's been getting calls since morning, none of the reports are true. She further added that if she is planning on a wedding, the first thing would be to give a heads-up.

Chadha's clarification comes after a source informed a leading media publication that Richa and Ali, who have been dating for five years, have decided to take the next step. The report claimed that as of now Mumbai and Delhi have been finalized as venues for functions, but will be finalized only after the date is set.

In a previous interview, when Richa was asked about marrying Ali, she stated that they do not have time for marriage right now and that even if they were really talking about it then she would not have dates. She also revealed that she will be shooting a film in June. Further explaining that she and Ali are 'waiting and chilling at the moment, and are in a happy space', she emphasised that their relationship is a great creative partnership and no one that sees them together feels like it’s a mismatch.

Divulging in detail, the Panga actress stated that 'it’s a miracle' as it is rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films, and literature. She also said that Ali Fazal is very progressive and liberal which she believes is very rare to find in the film industry.

How did they meet?

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey and within two years of the film, they had started seeing each other. And, although they remained tight-lipped about their romance, tongues went wagging when Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of his Hollywood film, Victoria and Abdul.

