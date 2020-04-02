Richa Chadha Sets Fire To Her Ladle In Failed Attempt At Cooking Food; Says,"satyanash"

The coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to stay indoors including Bollywood celebrities. While for some celebrities it is a perk to stay home and cook food, there are some celebrities who are struggling to even eat a relaxed meal. One of these celebrities is Richa Chadha. The actor has been constantly updating her fans about her struggles to cook food amid the lockdown.

Richa Chadha recently shared a series of pictures where her struggle for cooking food is quite evident. The actor shared a picture where she clicked a picture of a burning ladle. Richa, while explaining her situation, said that she burnt the ladle while trying to cook food. She wrote on her picture, “Only I can burn the damn ladle along with food.” The actor then posted a video mocking her own situation. In the video, she said that to all the people who have to send her scripts, she would read it after she would be done with all the household chores. The actor’s last picture was a sarcastic one as she signals to all the people who are posting pictures of fancy food. Richa Chadha posted a picture of a broken ladle with some rice decorated over the broken piece and captioned it 'satyanash'.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who were to marry in April have postponed the wedding amid Coronavirus pandemic. The couple's official spokesperson confirmed the news and said that given the scenario, it is for the best to push the wedding. "Given the current scenario and unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the latter half of 2020, tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would they want their friends, families, and well-wishers to be affected," the statement read.

