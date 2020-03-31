The Debate
Richa Chadha Learns This Major Life Lesson From Her Kitchen

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha recently took to her official social media handle and posted a life lesson story which she learned from working in her own kitchen. Read more here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai |
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is one of the art-house actors of Bollywood. She has been featured in critically acclaimed films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Masaan. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and posted a story from her kitchen, where she learned great wisdom. Read on to know more about the wisdom she has gained working in her kitchen:

Richa Chadha learns a life lesson from her kitchen

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

On March 31, 2020, Richa Chadha took to her official Instagram handle and posted several stories in the IG story section. In the post, fans and followers can see that the Ram-Leela actor is holding some messed up drum sticks in her hand. The caption on the video read that one should never try to make drum stick soup with a blender. She further stated that it will be like trying to get out of the dry weed that is pulling you further down into a swamp.

For the unversed, Richa Chadha was last seen in the 2020 sports drama titled Panga. It the film, which featured Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead role, Chadha was seen playing the character of Meenu. The film has been inspired by the life of a national level Kabaddi played from India and shows how love and support of family is important in order to grow in life.

