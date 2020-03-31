Ali Fazal Shares Old Post Reminiscing About His Artsy Days, Richa Chadha Replies

The whole world is battling with Coronavirus pandemic. This has caused a lot of services to come to a standstill. India is also under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus in India. During this lockdown, many celebrities are taking this time to do what they love. Some Bollywood stars are working out at home while some are cooking. Ali Fazal is also in quarantine. Recently, Ali Fazal took to his Instagram to share a picture in which he recalled his artsy days.

Ali Fazal posted this picture on his Instagram in which many things can be seen. In the picture, a diary, a book and frames can be seen. He also penned down a heartfelt caption about the things in the picture. He mentioned that it is an old picture and the diary has changed now but everything else is still there.

He then mentioned everything that can be seen in the picture from his charcoals, to his frames. Talking about one frame, he said that it has a piece of cloth framed. The cloth that is framed was used by him to wipe off the colours when he used to paint. He also said that he misses painting. He concluded by saying that these are a few of his favourite things.

See the picture here.

After posting the picture, Richa Chadha commented on the post. She suggested him to start painting again. Richa Chadha commented on her beau’s pic by saying, “You should paint again”. Ali Fazal was very quick to reply to her comment in an adorable fashion. He replied to her comment by saying, “You’ve got all my colours baby”.

See the comments here:

