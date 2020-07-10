Vikas Dubey Encounter: Richa Chadha Says ‘foot Soldiers Of Corruption Are Dispensable’

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has expressed her anxious state of mind on hearing of the police encounter of UP gangster Vikas Dubey on Friday. The Fukrey actor has taken to her Twitter to raise an important question in the wake of the encounter. She stated in her tweet that those who align themselves with power should realize that the foot soldiers of corruption are indeed dispensable.

She gave a rhetoric question in her tweet hinting towards the same. The Ram Leela actor also hinted towards a sense of lawlessness which is 'coming for us all.' Take a look at her tweet.

Vikas Dubey's encounter

The events leading up to the death by the encounter of gangster Vikas went on to unfold in a series of dramatic actions. As Vikas was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, the police vehicle went on to collide with a divider due to rain and overturned near Kanpur. After this, the police personnel inside the vehicle got severely injured. Sources claim when the personnel tried to get Vikas out from the car, he went on to snatch a weapon from them and tried to flee from the spot.

The Police then chased him and cornered him while asking him to surrender. Dubey, however, went on to refuse and fired on police following which they retaliated in defense and fired three bullets at him. Sources added that the gangster died on the spot. The incident took place around 6.45 am- 7 am on Friday, about 10-15 km away from the Bara Toll Plaza. Around 6 policemen were there inside the vehicle apart from the driver as well as Vikas.

Vikas Dubey's arrest

The gangster was captured in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on July 9, six days after he and his associates killed 8 Policemen and injured 6 in the Kanpur encounter. Vikas was the main accused in the encounter that had taken place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week. Dubey also managed to escape after the killing. The Uttar Pradesh police had launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty on him to Rs 5 lakh. The case was then handed over to the Uttar Pradesh STF after Dubey was produced before a UP court through a video conference. He was being taken to Kanpur, UP when the encounter took place.

