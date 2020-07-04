Richa Chadha Reveals She Thought Ali Fazal Was "Odd" When She Met Him On The Set Of Fukrey

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been one of the most followed celebrity couples of the media industry. The two were supposedly going got get married in May 2020 but had to postpone the wedding due to coronavirus lockdown. Richa Chadha recently opened up about her first interaction with Ali Faizal. Read more to know what Richa Chadha had to say about her first impression of Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha on meeting Ali Fazal for the first time

Richa Chadha spoke to a news house about their marriage plans and the time she met Ali Fazal for the first time. Richa says that their first interaction happened on the sets of Fukrey. She claims that Fazal entered the room and did a pull-up on the door panel. She thought he was very odd. Irrespective, the two started to take things forward after Richa sent him an awkward text. Ali also spoke to a news house about the same and revealed that he had randomly called Richa to say that he was near her house and asked if he could stop by for a cup of coffee. Eventually, Richa accepted Fazal’s offer for a coffee but the main issue was that Ali had lied about his whereabouts and was nowhere near her house. Thus he drove as fast as he could to get there and they then spent the evening talking about several meaningful things.

More About Fukrey Franchise

Fukrey is a popular 2013 Bollywood comedy film which was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Initially, the movie had a poor opening but soon it went on to become a hit. Some critics also gave this film the tag of a sleeper hit. After years, the film has become of the cult classics of the Indian cinema. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and starred actors like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. It was released on June 14, 2013, and it managed to collect ₹36.5 crores through box office collections.

The makers of Fukrey have been planning to give the franchise another film. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film’s director also spoke about the production of Fukrey 3. He revealed that they had started working on it before the lockdown was imposed and are currently communicating via phone. He revealed that they have got a story in place and the writing is almost 80 per cent complete. The team is working on the screenplay and are going to be completed as soon as things start to normalise. The said that they need to understand the ground reality before going on floors. Initially, the production was scheduled to begin by October-November but nothing is certain now.

