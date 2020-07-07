Richa Chadha's Version Of Lockdown Lunar Eclipse Is Hilarious; See Video

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha’s recent social media post grabbed attention from her fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform. She shared a hilarious GIF featuring her picture on her official Instagram account. Read on to know more details about the story:

Richa Chadha's version of lockdown lunar eclipse

Richa Chadha is quite active on social media and engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she posted a GIF with colourful elements and emoticons on the platform on July 7, 2020. It features a rough cut out of Richa Chadha’s head showing a poker face pose. However, the actor added quirkiness with GIF emoticons like lighting brain, vintage eyeglass with a chain, budding lotus, four stones kept on the top of one another, twinkling stars, and the motion of the moon.

Moreover, Richa Chadha’s head is also moving forth and back, along with other wacky elements. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, the actor has written, “Lockdown lunar eclipse”. She has also added hashtags such as mixed media, digital doodle, lockdown, and lunar eclipse, among others. Check out her GIF:

Richa Chadha’s Instagram comments

Richa Chadha’s Instagram post has garnered over 45.7 videos within a few hours of posting. Moreover, it received around 86 comments, in which her fans and followers are calling the GIF cute, and are dropping blue heart and fire emoticons. Check out some of them:

Richa Chadha’s Instagram memes

Richa Chadha is known for her sense of humour, and the actor’s social media is proof. Previously also, she shared a funny meme in a video. The actor celebrated the eighth anniversary of her hit movie, Gangs of Wasseypur. However, she used the reference of a scene from the flick to relate with the audience amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also read: Ajay Devgn Lends Voice To 'Lalbazaar', Actor Ronjini Chakraborty Calls It 'icing On Cake'

Also read: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's 'Jee Le' From 'U Me Aur Hum': Making Of The Song

The meme reads, “When only 50 guests allowed at the COVID wedding”. Below the line, there’s a video that features Richa Chadha sitting in a bridal dress and thinking something. In the caption, she wrote, “#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur… 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.