Richa Chadha's Movies That Are Now Available On Zee 5; See List Here

Richa Chadha has been a popular face in Bollywood for quite some time now. The actress is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style. Richa Chadha made her Bollywood debut with the movie Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008). She has also given some great performances as a supporting role in many other films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Masaan, and many more.

She has also received many awards for her performances and one of her films received a standing ovation at the Cannes film festival. Here are some of Richa Chadha’s movies that you can now watch on Zee 5. Read ahead-

Richa Chadha's movies to watch on Zee 5

Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli (2014)

Tamanchey: Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli is a Navneet Behal directorial. The movie has Richa Chadha, Nikhil Dwivedi, and Damandeep Singh as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an aggressive, passionate, and acidic love story between two criminals whilst on the run from the law.

Masaan (2015)

Masaan is a Neeraj Ghaywan directorial. The movie has Richa Chadha, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Mishra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around India's Ganges River, where four people face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies.

Daas Dev (2018)

Daas Dev is a Sudhir Mishra directorial. The movie has Richa Chadha, Yogesh Raj Mishra, and Rahul Bhatt as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a love story, an interesting, modern take on the classic tale of Devdas-Paro-Chandramukhi love triangle, starring Rahul Bhat as Dev, Richa Chadha as Paro, and Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni.

Cabaret (2019)

Cabaret is a Kaustav Narayan Niyogi directorial. The movie has Richa Chadha, Akshay Anand, and Gulshan Devaiah as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a cabaret dancer.

Panga (2020)

Panga is an Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial. The movie has Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut, and Jassie Gill as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a national level Kabbadi player from India. It follows her triumphs, struggles and overcoming of stereotypes. It shows how important the love and support of one's family is for a person to be successful.

