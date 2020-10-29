Richa Chadha Shares Excitement For 'Beach Day' In Egypt; There For El Gouna Film Festival

Actor Richa Chadha is excited to hit the beach as she shared a video from her hotel room in El Gouna, Egypt. The actor uploaded the video on Instagram feed and it looked like she was spinning on a chair. Take a look at the post and read on.

Richa Chadha’s Instagram Post

Richa Chadha shared this video on her Instagram feed as she points to the beach from her hotel room. The actor is spinning in the video as she seems quite excited about her day at the beach. Her caption read – “Beach day! #elgounafilmfestival”. The actress is currently at El Gouna in Egypt along with beau Ali Fazal to attend the El Gouna Film Festival. Fans are commenting about how fresh the actor looks and also dropping emojis, have a look.

Richa’s post about El Gouna Film Festival

The actor is attending the film festival in Egypt and took to her Instagram to share glimpses from a special screening of a Charlie Chaplin movie that was played along with live music. She shared the experience of watching this through her Instagram and mentioned how ‘Art is Therapy'. Her caption said – “Thank you for this beautiful experience @elgounafilmfestivalofficial ! We watched a film that is 100 years old with live music...MAGIC! Thank you Charlie Chaplin... If only we'd told more stories of softer men, men who held orphans with love...the world would have turned out very different. â¤ï¸With peak nostalgia and gratitude... Sigh ! Art is therapy.”

Richa Chadha’s Instagram Story with Ali Fazal

Chadha also uploaded a Boomerang video with Ali Fazal as the two hit the gym together, just a while ago. Her goofy caption on the story says, “Guddu Back at the gym with Bholi”. Ali also posted a story where the El Gouna Film Festival entrance is visible. Here are their stories.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for the last few years. Their wedding was planned to take place in April this year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two are often seen uploading pictures with appreciation posts for each other and also snippets from their fun banter.

