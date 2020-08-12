Richa Chadha Showcases Her Entire Mood During The Lockdown; See Post

Actor Richa Chadha shared her mood during the whole lockdown through an interesting Instagram post. Richa Chadha loves sharing memes and her Instagram handle is proof to it. She often expresses her mood through her Instagram post and this time too, the actor expressed how she felt throughout the lockdown, through an Instagram post. Take a look at Richa Chadha's Instagram post that will crack you up:

Richa Chadha's Instagram post

The video meme on Richa Chadha's Instagram was a clip of a Punjabi song/movie featuring Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta. In the video, the actor was seen crying as she leaves her home and goes away with her husband. On the other hand, an old woman is seen dancing, asking the actor to leave. The actor added humour to this video by comparing it to her current situation as she maintains social distancing with her close ones.

Richa Chadha's Instagram

Earlier, the actor had shared this meme on her social media handle. She shared a video clip of her dressed as a bride, from her movie Gangs of Wasseypur. Apparently, the actor was supposed to tie a knot to boyfriend/actor Ali Fazal this year but had to postpone her wedding due to the Pandemic. She humorously showcased her current situation and her feelings through the post.

Currently, the actor is in Mumbai and has been spending her time learning new things. She spent most of her time with her pet cats and also whipped up a few dishes in her kitchen. Apart from making memes and sharing them on Instagram, Richa Chadha spent most of her time reading.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the film Panga. She played the role of a Kabbadi coach, who helps Kangana Ranaut in achieving her dreams. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood films Shakeela and Bholi Punjaban. The film Shakeela is based on the life of a South Indian actor named Shakeela.

